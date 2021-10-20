ORPD identifies man killed in Monday crash

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 144 Views

Oak Ridge Police have identified the victim in Monday’s fatal, two-vehicle accident as Steven D. Hinson of Georgia.

No other details of the accident, which happened shortly after 4:15 pm Monday at the intersection of Oak Ridge Turnpike and Wisconsin Avenue, have been released, including the name of the other driver, and whether or not there were any passengers, and if so, what their injury status might be.

Oak Ridge Police said in a Tuesday press release that no other details will be released at this time, but did ask anyone with information that may help investigators to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399.

Crime tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home. Information can be given anonymously.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Legislators call for special session in Nashville

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally and Speaker of the State House of Representatives Cameron Sexton called …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.