ORPD identifies man killed in Monday crash

Oak Ridge Police have identified the victim in Monday’s fatal, two-vehicle accident as Steven D. Hinson of Georgia.

No other details of the accident, which happened shortly after 4:15 pm Monday at the intersection of Oak Ridge Turnpike and Wisconsin Avenue, have been released, including the name of the other driver, and whether or not there were any passengers, and if so, what their injury status might be.

Oak Ridge Police said in a Tuesday press release that no other details will be released at this time, but did ask anyone with information that may help investigators to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399.

Crime tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home. Information can be given anonymously.