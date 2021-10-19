ORNL FCU donates $2500 to Oak Ridge Street Painting Festival

By Bob Fowler
Roane State staff writer 

ORNL Federal Credit Union donated $2,500 to the Noon Rotary Club of Oak Ridge’s Street Painting Festival, thanks to the financial cooperative’s longstanding interest in East Tennessee’s culture, beauty, and arts, and to a persuasive Roane State administrator. 

The contribution, placing ORNL Federal Credit Union in the prestigious Gold Category of support, funds scholarships for Roane State Community College students in Anderson County. The Roane State Foundation administers and disperses the Street Painting Festival proceeds.

 “ORNL Federal Credit Union proudly supports a number of community organizations including Dogwood Arts,” said President and CEO Colin Anderson. “It is because of our long history with Dogwood Arts that we are particularly interested in the ‘beauty, arts and culture of Eastern Tennessee.’” 

“So when Teresa contacted me about the Street Painting Festival, we were eager to help. Besides, it is hard to say no to Teresa Duncan,” Anderson added. Duncan is the vice president of workforce and community development for Roane State. 

A longstanding tradition each October, the festival is held in Historic Jackson Square in Oak Ridge and features participants using chalk to create artwork on sidewalk squares. This year’s event was held on Saturday, October 16. A look at the winning artists and their chalk creations is available online at roanestate.edu/streetpainting

ORNL Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative locally owned and operated by its members for the benefit of all who belong. Established in 1948 with 10 founding members, ORNL Federal Credit Union’s assets have grown to over $2.7 billion and membership has grown to more than 181,000. Membership is open to businesses and anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in 19 counties of East Tennessee. 

The Roane State Foundation is a separate 501(c)(3) corporation governed by an independent board of directors and established to provide financial support for Roane State students and programs. The Foundation seeks to enhance community awareness of the college, to secure private contributions and bequests and to manage monies or properties given to the Foundation. For more information, visit www.roanestate.edu/foundation or email [email protected].

