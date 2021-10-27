OR Healthy Waters Program celebrates successful clean-up day

(City of Oak Ridge press release) The City of Oak Ridge Healthy Waters Program hosted a successful Clean the Clinch event earlier this month.

The volunteer cleanup of the Clinch River along Edgemoor Road and Haw Ridge Park, hosted by the City of Oak Ridge Stormwater Division and their Healthy Waters Program, on Saturday, Oct. 16, was a great success. Several volunteers came out to remove trash that had gathered in pockets along the Haw Ridge shoreline and near Edgemoor Road, where trash from vehicles had accumulated.

“All of the volunteers that came to help truly made this event possible and we can’t thank them enough,” said Healthy Waters Stormwater Technician Madeline Lyons. “We would also like to give a special thank you to Adventures Outdoors and River Sports Outfitters for donating kayaks, oars, and life vests for this event, as well as the Public Works employees who helped pull everything together.”

Several volunteers were in kayaks and a canoe for a thorough cleanup effort on the water. Others stayed on land, clearing litter from around the boat ramp and Solway Park.

“As a group, we were able to remove nearly 25 bags of trash, estimated at around 500 pounds, in and around the river,” Lyons said.

Anyone interested in being notified of future cleanups or events can be added to the Healthy Waters Herald list, which is a quarterly e-newsletter, by following this link: https://bit.ly/HealthyWatersSubscribe, by emailing the AmeriCorps Stormwater Team at [email protected], or by calling (865) 425-1890. To learn more about litter, recycling, and keeping our waterways clean, please visit stormwater.oakridgetn.gov.