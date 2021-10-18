OR announces temporary road closure in advance of ‘Halloween House’

Jim Harris

(City of Oak Ridge press release)  A temporary road closure is planned along part of Nebraska Avenue for Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, between the hours of 4 p.m. and 12 a.m.

The closure is necessary to create a safer environment for drivers and pedestrians expected to visit the annual “Halloween House” residential attraction on Nebraska Avenue, between Newridge Road and Newhaven Road.

The small stretch of road will be blocked to through traffic. However, residents will still be able to get to and from their homes during this time.

The police department requests patience and understanding as officers work to ensure the safety of Oak Ridge citizens.

COVID-19 precautions, including social distancing, will be in place. The homeowner has said there will be fans blowing for ventilation and they will be offering hand sanitizer to visitors.

Anyone with questions about the temporary road closure should contact the Oak Ridge Police Department at (865) 425-3504.

