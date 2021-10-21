Officials to celebrate groundbreaking on ORETTC project

Officials will celebrate the breaking of ground for the Oak Ridge Enhanced Technology & Training Center (ORETTC), which will be located on an integrated security campus along the Oak Ridge Turnpike, west of the Y-12 National Security Complex.

A joint federal- and state-funded investment, ORETTC will draw skilled personnel and visitors from around the world, according to a press release, making East Tennessee a training destination for those interested in security, testing, emergency response, and nonproliferation.

Representatives of Consolidated Nuclear Security, the National Nuclear Security Administration, the City of Oak Ridge, the State of Tennessee, the Roane County Industrial Development Board, and Roane State Community College, local and state elected officials will gather in the Zach Wamp Auditorium, in the New Hope Center, at 602 Scarboro Road, in Oak Ridge, on Thursday, October 28th.