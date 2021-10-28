Oak Ridge man jailed in Knox after false report

An Oak Ridge man is in custody in Knox County today after allegedly making false reports to police on Tuesday night.

Timothy Dopel allegedly called police and reported that he was being shot at on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville, however, when officers arrived, they reported finding no evidence that any shots had been fired.

Dopel admitted that he had lied when making the call, and officers reported finding a scale with white powder on his person.

As of this morning, Dopel was being held in the Knox County Jail on charges of filing a false report and possession of drug paraphernalia.