Norris Turkey Shoot returns in November

The Norris Lions Club will be sponsoring their annual Turkey Shoot, where participants have a chance to compete to win a frozen turkey by shooting at targets at a distance of 75 feet. Proceeds from the fundraiser provide support for community projects such as the Norris Food Pantry, Kid Sight Screening Program, glasses and hearing aids for those in need, and more. 

When:  Saturdays November 6th and 13th, 8:00 am until 2:00 pm

Where:  Exit 122 off I-75, east on Highway 61 toward Andersonville, 1.1 miles past the traffic light at Highway 441.  Follow the Turkey Shoot signs along the way.

Contact:  Roy Langheld, and leave a message at 865-494-5853 and he will return your call. 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

