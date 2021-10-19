Noel Yancy White, age 77, of Rockwood

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 37 Views

Noel Yancy White, age 77, of Rockwood, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021 at his residence, surrounded by his family.  He was born November 4, 1943 in Rockwood and was a lifelong resident of Roane County.  He worked for over 17 years at St. Mary’s Hospital as Head Orderly in the Surgical Department.  Noel loved playing the guitar and singing with his friends.  He was also an avid football fan. Preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Noel White; parents, Clontz Yancy White & Mary Magdalene Stout White; siblings, Louise, Freda, Mary. 

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of 58 years     Linda Lou White of Rockwood

Son                                       Charles W. White of Rockwood

Daughters                            Debra Justice & husband, Tracy of Oliver Springs

                                              Denise Saunders & husband, Mark of Friendsville

Grandchildren                    Jackson Saunders, Tristian Vann

Sister                                    Becky Rucker & husband, John of Rockwood

Several extended family members and a host of friends                                         

No services are scheduled at this time. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Hallie L. Wilkinson, age 85

Hallie L. Wilkinson, age 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at The …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.