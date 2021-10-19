Noel Yancy White, age 77, of Rockwood, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021 at his residence, surrounded by his family. He was born November 4, 1943 in Rockwood and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. He worked for over 17 years at St. Mary’s Hospital as Head Orderly in the Surgical Department. Noel loved playing the guitar and singing with his friends. He was also an avid football fan. Preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Noel White; parents, Clontz Yancy White & Mary Magdalene Stout White; siblings, Louise, Freda, Mary.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of 58 years Linda Lou White of Rockwood

Son Charles W. White of Rockwood

Daughters Debra Justice & husband, Tracy of Oliver Springs

Denise Saunders & husband, Mark of Friendsville

Grandchildren Jackson Saunders, Tristian Vann

Sister Becky Rucker & husband, John of Rockwood

Several extended family members and a host of friends

No services are scheduled at this time. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all arrangements.