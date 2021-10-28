New Netflix show with Clinton ties to premiere downtown Nov. 9

Historic Downtown Clinton and JD’s Auctions are teaming up to premiere the new Netflix show Swap Shop.

The show features Jason Deel and his team as they chase down amazing finds in East Tennessee, some of which is filmed right here in Clinton.

This event will be held on Tuesday, November 9th, from 6 to 9 pm on Market Street.

Teams and personalities from the show will be present for photos and meet-and-greets.

Local food and merchandise vendors will also be present as the episodes are shown on a large, inflatable screen.

The series follows teams around as they “dash to get the deal in this real-life treasure hunt story.” Walk the red carpet and experience the charm of Clinton as the world gets to see a glimpse of the community we know and love.