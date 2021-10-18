NCS: Larson punches ticket to Championship 4 in dominant fashion

(MRN.com) The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway had dramatic ups and downs all Sunday afternoon with the victorious exception of Kyle Larson, who dominated the race – leading 256 of 334 laps and holding off the field on seven different restarts in the final 125 laps alone.

Larson’s win by 0.459 seconds over Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron was his series-best – and career-best – eighth of the season and 14th of his career. Most importantly, it punched his ticket into the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 7 – the first time in the 29-year-old Californian’s career that he will get to race for the NASCAR Cup Series championship trophy.

Playoff drivers Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. all suffered late-race problems that impacted the championship standings with only two races remaining now to decide which three drivers will join Larson in the championship race at Phoenix.

Despite all the drama, the Cup Series playoff picture retains some of the same look, with some swings among the remaining eight. Larson’s win locks him into the Championship 4. Blaney is second followed by Hamlin and Kyle Busch (who won Stage 1 after an early pit-road speeding penalty) among the top four positions.

Defending series champion Elliott is fifth, eight points behind Busch. Keselowski is sixth (-15) followed by Truex (-22) and Logano (-43).

