Nathan Lynn Phillips, age 39 of Clinton passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021. He was of the Baptist Faith. He had his own lawn care service in which he loved working with his dad. He worked at Clinton Floor and Cabinets for many years where he learned a lot of his carpenter skills through the owner and good friend, Darrell Gross and wife Leslie. He had many hobbies-his favorite was fishing and picking the guitar with his daughter Breann, his pride and joy. He was a loving son, father, and friend to all that knew him. He loved his family and will be remembered by his smiling face, big hugs, and all the “I Love You” he always said. He is preceded in death by his father, Dennis Lynn Fraker; sister, Stephanie Bailey; grandfather, Robert Phillips; grandmother, Jewel Hooks.

He is survived by his parents, William & Rebecca Bailey; daughter, Breanna Phillips; brother, Aaron Bailey; aunts and uncles, Boyd Phillips & wife Brandy, Anthony Hill, Leighann Baird & husband Derrick, & Monica Alley; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service to follow in the chapel. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com