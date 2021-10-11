Nancy Lynn Kimball, age 48, of Clinton, Tn passed away suddenly at Methodist Medical Center on Monday, October 4th 2021. Nancy was a loving mother who enjoyed spending time with her children and her friends. She loved to go shopping, animals, and the color violet purple, with her favorite flowers being purple Gerber daisies.

Nancy is preceded in death by her father James Roe III and her son Paul Kimball JR.

She is survived by her husband Paul Kimball, daughter Carissa Kimball, son Caleb Kimball, and brothers James Roe IV and John Roe.

No services have been planned at this time.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, Tn is in charge of arrangements.