Nancy Lynn Kimball, age 48, of Clinton

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 84 Views

Nancy Lynn Kimball, age 48, of Clinton, Tn passed away suddenly at Methodist Medical Center on Monday, October 4th 2021. Nancy was a loving mother who enjoyed spending time with her children and her friends. She loved to go shopping, animals, and the color violet purple, with her favorite flowers being purple Gerber daisies.

Nancy is preceded in death by her father James Roe III and her son Paul Kimball JR.

She is survived by her husband Paul Kimball, daughter Carissa Kimball, son Caleb Kimball, and brothers James Roe IV and John Roe.

No services have been planned at this time.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, Tn is in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Rhonda Jean Hawn nee (Taylor) of Clinton

Rhonda Jean Hawn nee (Taylor) of Clinton, TN passed away October 7, 2021.  Rhonda worked …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.