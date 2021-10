Musical Mondays at the Ritz will return this Monday, October 4th at 12 noon.

Doors open at the Ritz Theater at 11:30 am on Monday, and the concession stand will be open. The show will begin at 12 noon with guest emcee Lori Tucker from WATE-TV and musical performer Ava Barber.

Admission is free thanks to the folks at Madison Insurance Group, and everyone is welcome Monday, October 4th, at the Ritz Theater in Downtown Clinton.