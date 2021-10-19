Morgan Sheriff investigating shooting incident

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that occurred late Sunday night/early Monday morning in the Lancing community that ended with an exchange of gunfire.

Sheriff Wayne Potter says that three people in a vehicle went to a residence on T. Cooper Road, and an altercation took place, ending with gunfire.

Two occupants of the vehicle were struck by .410 shotgun pellets. They drove themselves to the hospital, and Potter said that an occupant that was struck in the head was transported from Roane Medical Center to UT Medical Center with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released from UT.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the shooting was a result of a domestic situation in which a wife had left her husband and was with the new boyfriend.

It is unknown at this time who fired first, but the investigation is ongoing, and Sheriff Potter did say charges are pending. The names of those involved have not been released.