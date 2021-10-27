Monday morning on I-75 was busy for emergency crews

While Clinton authorities investigated Monday’s fatal accident on the off-ramp from I-75 North, the Tennessee Highway Patrol was kept busy with accidents caused in part by the traffic tie-ups associated with the fatal Clinton wreck on both sides of I-75.

While headed north a little after 7 am, a 2006 Kia Sorento driven by a 35-year-old Clinton man failed to stop in time at mile marker 120 and rear-ended a 2019 Ford F350 driven by a 57-year-old Georgia woman that was slowing down at the tail end of the backup caused by the wreck a couple of miles ahead. Both drivers, while wearing seat belts, were hurt in the accident, although the THP report does not indicate the severity or nature of those injuries.

30 minutes later, at 7:36 am, troopers were called to the scene of a similar wreck, this one involving three vehicles, at mile marker 123 on the southbound side of the interstate. In that accident, THP reports that a 26-year-old woman from LaFollette had been slowing her 2019 Nissan Altima down due to a disabled vehicle on the shoulder when her car was hit from behind by a 2019 Kia Optima driven by a 48-year-old LaFollette woman that was, in turn, struck from behind by a third person from LaFollette, this one a 27-year-old woman driving a 2016 GMC Canyon. The impact caused the Optima to flip at least once before coming to a rest.

The driver of the Optima was the only person involved in the accident to suffer injury, and she was taken to UT Medical Center, according to the report. Both of the other drivers and the lone passenger in the Altima were uninjured.

No charges were filed or citations issued in either accident.