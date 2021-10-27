MEDIC has a critical need for several blood types, platelets

Hospital demand for blood products continues to be high, and MEDIC Regional Blood Center says that donor turnout isn’t keeping up.

MEDIC says it has less than a two-day supply of blood types A Positive, O Positive, and O Negative and what it describes as a low inventory of A Negative blood, in addition to what it called a critical need for blood platelets, which last only 7 days.

While walk-ins are OK for most blood donations, appointments are preferred for all but required for platelet donations.  MEDIC says that appointments “allow our staff to mitigate wait times and control donor flow.”  Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org.

