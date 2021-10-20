MEDIC getting into the spooky spirit

MEDIC Regional Blood Center will be holding several Halloween celebrations in the days leading up to All Hallow’s Eve on October 31st at all of its Donor Centers and mobile blood drives

Hospital blood product usage remains high while inventory is at low to critical levels. MEDIC will reward donors by randomly drawing for daily winners for Ripley’s Haunted Adventure tickets. All donors on Thursday and Friday (10/28 and 10/29) will receive candy, plus there will be various other promotions and giveaways throughout the week of October 25th.

Appointments are preferred. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org. Walk-in donors are allowed. Appointments allow our staff to mitigate wait times and control donor flow.

