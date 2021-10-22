MEDIC announces special collection event

MEDIC Regional Blood Center in partnership with Yvonnca and David Landes will be holding a Mobile Blood Drive Event on Wednesday, November 3, from 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM at the West Hills Center, 7019 Kingston Pike, 37919 (lot adjacent to Petro’s)

It is being held to collect critically needed blood products and to celebrate David Landes, who spent months in the hospital and needed those products to stay alive. The Landes family is providing breakfast, lunch, and snacks. All donors will receive a gift bag as well and will be entered for prize drawings. 

Masks or face shields will be required for this drive only. Masks are voluntary at donor centers and other mobile drives that day. 

Hospital blood product usage remains high while inventory is at low to critical levels. MEDIC has a critical need for A Positive and O Positive and inventory levels are low for A Negative and O Negative. 

Appointments are preferred. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org. Walk-in donors are allowed. Appointments allow our staff to mitigate wait times and control donor flow.

