Mark Rogers, of Kingston

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 28 Views

Mark Rogers, of Kingston, passed away at home on September 30, 2021.  He was born January 21, 1956, as the youngest of 4 brothers.  He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kingston.  He was musically talented, teaching himself to play the piano and saxophone by ear. He played football for Roane Co. High School, helping his team to win the 1973 State Championship.  He graduated with the Class of 1974 and is fondly remembered by his classmates. 

After high school, Mark went on to build a successful computer engineering and programming career serving the nuclear and computer tech industries.  In retirement, he continued to selflessly help friends, family, and the community in any way he could.

Mark was a loving, devoted, cheerful and caring father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Some of his favorite pastimes were spent with family and friends, building and repairing computers, watching football and Sci-Fi, enjoying the outdoors and good music (his favorite band was The Beatles), playing pool and computer/card games, photography and reading.

Mark is preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Eleanor Rogers, and brother, Tom Rogers.

He is survived by his daughter, Megan (Jeff) Hurst, brother Glenn (Kay) Rogers, brother Rick (Frances) Rogers, sister-in-law Daley Rogers, aunts Jackie Bumbalough, Muriel Jarvis, and Gail Koenig along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and nephews and cousins. Special friends Pat Pierce and Steve (Stephanie) Bates. 

Celebration of life to be held 6:00 pm, Thursday, October 14, 2021, in the chapel of Fraker Funeral Home with Rev. Jodi McLoud presiding. The family is very thankful for the outpouring of love and support from friends and family during this difficult time.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

1 Thessalonians 4:13-18

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Linda Ruth Thompson, age 73 of Rockwood

Linda Ruth Thompson, age 73 of Rockwood, TN passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.