Mark Rogers, of Kingston, passed away at home on September 30, 2021. He was born January 21, 1956, as the youngest of 4 brothers. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kingston. He was musically talented, teaching himself to play the piano and saxophone by ear. He played football for Roane Co. High School, helping his team to win the 1973 State Championship. He graduated with the Class of 1974 and is fondly remembered by his classmates.

After high school, Mark went on to build a successful computer engineering and programming career serving the nuclear and computer tech industries. In retirement, he continued to selflessly help friends, family, and the community in any way he could.

Mark was a loving, devoted, cheerful and caring father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Some of his favorite pastimes were spent with family and friends, building and repairing computers, watching football and Sci-Fi, enjoying the outdoors and good music (his favorite band was The Beatles), playing pool and computer/card games, photography and reading.

Mark is preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Eleanor Rogers, and brother, Tom Rogers.

He is survived by his daughter, Megan (Jeff) Hurst, brother Glenn (Kay) Rogers, brother Rick (Frances) Rogers, sister-in-law Daley Rogers, aunts Jackie Bumbalough, Muriel Jarvis, and Gail Koenig along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and nephews and cousins. Special friends Pat Pierce and Steve (Stephanie) Bates.

Celebration of life to be held 6:00 pm, Thursday, October 14, 2021, in the chapel of Fraker Funeral Home with Rev. Jodi McLoud presiding. The family is very thankful for the outpouring of love and support from friends and family during this difficult time. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

1 Thessalonians 4:13-18