Lorene Sharp, age 86, of Andersonville, Tn, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.  She is a dedicated member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church, Andersonville, TN.  Lorene was a great mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed going to Pigeon Forge, yardwork, her flowers, but most of all, she loved Jesus.  She was a friend to everyone she met.  She will be missed by her friends, her family, and her community.

Lorene is preceded in death by her parents, Robert, and Mary Carter; husband, William Sharp; grandson, Cameron Sharp; brothers, Carson Carter, Clifton Carter; sister, Idavell Carter

She is survived by her sons, Hubert Sharp (Kim) of Andersonville, TN, Billy Sharp (Kim) of Clinton, TN; daughters, Rosemary Justice of Andersonville, TN, Flo Boggs of Clinton, TN, Charlotte Ezell of Clinton, TN; grandchildren, Becky Walden, Timmy Effler, Nicky Boggs, Justin McCoy, Amber McCoy, Cody Sharp; great-grandchildren, Katelyn Walden, Kobe Walden, McKenzie Effler, Neyland Burnette, Isabell Effler, Mason Bartholemue; special friends, Geneva Warwick, Peggy Lively, Mary Sharp.  The family would also like to thank Covenant Hospice and Caregiver Joy.

Lorene’s family will receive her friends at the chapel of Jones Mortuary, Clinton, TN, on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from 5 pm till 7 pm.  The funeral service will immediately follow at 7 pm with Rev. Jimmy Lindsey officiating.  Her interment will be at New Home Baptist Church of Andersonville, TN on Thursday, October 7, 2021.  The family will gather at Jones Mortuary, Clinton, TN, at noon to line up for the procession and will leave the mortuary at 12:15 for the 1:00 interment at the church.

Jones Mortuary, Clinton, TN, is in charge of all arrangements.

