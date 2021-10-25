Local Sports Update

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES, WEEK 10

Clinton 31, Gibbs 28;

Bearden, 15 Anderson County 12;

Dobyns-Bennett 14, Oak Ridge 10;

Coalfield 34, Oliver Springs 6;

Sevier County 23, Campbell County 14;

Midway 29, Greenback 28;

Carter 42, South-Doyle 38;

Oakdale 42, Harriman 22;

Lenoir City 20, Heritage 14;

Alcoa 42, Tyner Academy 0;

Fulton 33, Farragut 29;

Central 26, Halls 14;

Maryville 35, West 0;

Rockwood 43, McMinn Central 0;

Cumberland Gap 46, Union County 30;

Wartburg 43, Sunbright 24;

Stone Memorial 34, Kingston 33.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 11 SCHEDULE

(Thursday) Pigeon Forge at Gatlinburg-Pittman;

(Friday) Karns at Clinton on WYSH, with the Eye Center Pregame Show at 7, followed by the 7:30 kickoff on Fox & Farley Friday Night Football;

Scott at Anderson County;

Campbell County at Oak Ridge;

Midway at Oliver Springs;

Lenoir City at Powell;

Berea (KY) at Jellico;

Union County at Northview Academy;

Austin-East at Alcoa;

Oneida at Coalfield;

Bearden at Farragut;

Carter at Fulton;

Heritage at Halls;

Bradley Central at Maryville;

Wartburg at Monterey;

Greenback at Oakdale;

York Institute at Rockwood;

Gibbs at South-Doyle;

Red Boiling Springs at Sunbright;

Central at West;

Loudon at Kingston.

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER SECTIONALS CLASS AA

Signal Mountain 1, Anderson County 0:  AC season ends with a Region title and an overall record of 12-4-2. 

