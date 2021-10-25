Local Sports Update

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES, WEEK 10
Clinton 31, Gibbs 28;
Bearden, 15 Anderson County 12;
Dobyns-Bennett 14, Oak Ridge 10;
Coalfield 34, Oliver Springs 6;
Sevier County 23, Campbell County 14;
Midway 29, Greenback 28;
Carter 42, South-Doyle 38;
Oakdale 42, Harriman 22;
Lenoir City 20, Heritage 14;
Alcoa 42, Tyner Academy 0;
Fulton 33, Farragut 29;
Central 26, Halls 14;
Maryville 35, West 0;
Rockwood 43, McMinn Central 0;
Cumberland Gap 46, Union County 30;
Wartburg 43, Sunbright 24;
Stone Memorial 34, Kingston 33.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 11 SCHEDULE
(Thursday) Pigeon Forge at Gatlinburg-Pittman;
(Friday) Karns at Clinton on WYSH, with the Eye Center Pregame Show at 7, followed by the 7:30 kickoff on Fox & Farley Friday Night Football;
Scott at Anderson County;
Campbell County at Oak Ridge;
Midway at Oliver Springs;
Lenoir City at Powell;
Berea (KY) at Jellico;
Union County at Northview Academy;
Austin-East at Alcoa;
Oneida at Coalfield;
Bearden at Farragut;
Carter at Fulton;
Heritage at Halls;
Bradley Central at Maryville;
Wartburg at Monterey;
Greenback at Oakdale;
York Institute at Rockwood;
Gibbs at South-Doyle;
Red Boiling Springs at Sunbright;
Central at West;
Loudon at Kingston.
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER SECTIONALS CLASS AA
Signal Mountain 1, Anderson County 0: AC season ends with a Region title and an overall record of 12-4-2.