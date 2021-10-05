Local Sports Update

High school football polls were released on Monday.

In Class 6A, Maryville remains at #2, behind top-ranked Oakland.

There is a new number one in the 5A poll, which features five teams from this area this week. West is back at #1, while Page fell one spot into a tie with Powell at #2. Central is back in the top 10 at #8, with Rhea County appearing at #9 and Campbell County is #10 following their win Friday at Clinton.

In Class 4A, the lone team from the immediate area in the top 10 is 10th-ranked South-Doyle.

In Class 3A, Alcoa remains #1, but Loudon is up one spot to #2, and Kingston is hanging around at #8.

High School Volleyball: Clinton def. Jellico Monday 3-0.