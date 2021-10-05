Local Sports Update

Jim Harris 11 hours ago Local Sports Leave a comment 22 Views

High school football polls were released on Monday.

In Class 6A, Maryville remains at #2, behind top-ranked Oakland.

There is a new number one in the 5A poll, which features five teams from this area this week.  West is back at #1, while Page fell one spot into a tie with Powell at #2.  Central is back in the top 10 at #8, with Rhea County appearing at #9 and Campbell County is #10 following their win Friday at Clinton.

In Class 4A, the lone team from the immediate area in the top 10 is 10th-ranked South-Doyle.

In Class 3A, Alcoa remains #1, but Loudon is up one spot to #2, and Kingston is hanging around at #8.

High School Volleyball:  Clinton def. Jellico Monday 3-0.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

CWTS: Fogleman surprise winner at Talladega

(MRN.com)  Before upset winner Tate Fogleman could go to Victory Lane, he had to visit …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.