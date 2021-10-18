Local Sports: HSFB scores, Lady Mavs getting some big-name love

Jim Harris 39 mins ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 8 Views

WEEK 9 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Oliver Springs 30 Oakdale 7;

Kingston 49 Signal Mountain 0;

Gibbs 41 York Institute 13;

Fulton 49 Scott 0;

Midway 55 Sunbright 20;

Rockwood 56 Wartburg 6;

Greenback 38 Harriman 36 (OT);

Maryville 61 Hardin Valley 3;

West 76 Cocke County 7;

Pigeon Forge 24 Austin-East 14;

Lenoir City 24 Hixson 14.

WEEK 10 SCHEDULE

(Thursday)  Catholic at Powell;

(Friday)  Clinton at Gibbs, with coverage on WYSH beginning at 6:30 pm with the Eye Center Pregame Show and continuing with kickoff at 7:00 on Fox & Farley Friday Night Football; 

Anderson County at Bearden;

Coalfield at Oliver Springs;

Dobyns-Bennett at Oak Ridge;

Sevier County at Campbell County;

Stone Memorial at Kingston;

Sunbright at Wartburg;

McMinn Central at Rockwood;

West at Maryville;

Halls at Central;

Lenoir City at Heritage;

Midway at Greenback;

Oakdale at Harriman;

Farragut at Fulton;

South-Doyle at Carter;

Cumberland Gap at Union County.

The Anderson County Lady Mav volleyball team will open play at the AA State Tournament Tuesday morning at 9:30 am CDT (10:30 am EDT) against Hume-Fogg at Rockvale High School in Murfreesboro. 

Ahead of their quarterfinal match-up, you may have seen a couple of celebrities wishing the team well over the weekend as both wrestling legend Ric Flair and Tennessee basketball’s John “Fulkie” Fulkerson recorded videos congratulating AC on a successful season and wishing them good luck in Murfreesboro.

This is Anderson County’s 17th appearance in the state tournament, and their third straight.  The Lady Mavs were runners-up a year ago and look to take the next step and claim their second state championship this week, and it all begins Tuesday morning against Hume-Fogg in each team’s opener in the double-elimination tournament.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Inmate sentenced to additional time in attack on corrections officer

An inmate at the Morgan County Correctional Complex was sentenced Friday on his conviction earlier …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.