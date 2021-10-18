Local Sports: HSFB scores, Lady Mavs getting some big-name love

WEEK 9 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Oliver Springs 30 Oakdale 7;

Kingston 49 Signal Mountain 0;

Gibbs 41 York Institute 13;

Fulton 49 Scott 0;

Midway 55 Sunbright 20;

Rockwood 56 Wartburg 6;

Greenback 38 Harriman 36 (OT);

Maryville 61 Hardin Valley 3;

West 76 Cocke County 7;

Pigeon Forge 24 Austin-East 14;

Lenoir City 24 Hixson 14.

WEEK 10 SCHEDULE

(Thursday) Catholic at Powell;

(Friday) Clinton at Gibbs, with coverage on WYSH beginning at 6:30 pm with the Eye Center Pregame Show and continuing with kickoff at 7:00 on Fox & Farley Friday Night Football;

Anderson County at Bearden;

Coalfield at Oliver Springs;

Dobyns-Bennett at Oak Ridge;

Sevier County at Campbell County;

Stone Memorial at Kingston;

Sunbright at Wartburg;

McMinn Central at Rockwood;

West at Maryville;

Halls at Central;

Lenoir City at Heritage;

Midway at Greenback;

Oakdale at Harriman;

Farragut at Fulton;

South-Doyle at Carter;

Cumberland Gap at Union County.

The Anderson County Lady Mav volleyball team will open play at the AA State Tournament Tuesday morning at 9:30 am CDT (10:30 am EDT) against Hume-Fogg at Rockvale High School in Murfreesboro.

Ahead of their quarterfinal match-up, you may have seen a couple of celebrities wishing the team well over the weekend as both wrestling legend Ric Flair and Tennessee basketball’s John “Fulkie” Fulkerson recorded videos congratulating AC on a successful season and wishing them good luck in Murfreesboro.

This is Anderson County’s 17th appearance in the state tournament, and their third straight. The Lady Mavs were runners-up a year ago and look to take the next step and claim their second state championship this week, and it all begins Tuesday morning against Hume-Fogg in each team’s opener in the double-elimination tournament.