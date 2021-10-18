Local Sports: HSFB scores, Lady Mavs getting some big-name love

WEEK 9 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Oliver Springs 30 Oakdale 7;
Kingston 49 Signal Mountain 0;
Gibbs 41 York Institute 13;
Fulton 49 Scott 0;
Midway 55 Sunbright 20;
Rockwood 56 Wartburg 6;
Greenback 38 Harriman 36 (OT);
Maryville 61 Hardin Valley 3;
West 76 Cocke County 7;
Pigeon Forge 24 Austin-East 14;
Lenoir City 24 Hixson 14.
WEEK 10 SCHEDULE
(Thursday) Catholic at Powell;
(Friday) Clinton at Gibbs, with coverage on WYSH beginning at 6:30 pm with the Eye Center Pregame Show and continuing with kickoff at 7:00 on Fox & Farley Friday Night Football;
Anderson County at Bearden;
Coalfield at Oliver Springs;
Dobyns-Bennett at Oak Ridge;
Sevier County at Campbell County;
Stone Memorial at Kingston;
Sunbright at Wartburg;
McMinn Central at Rockwood;
West at Maryville;
Halls at Central;
Lenoir City at Heritage;
Midway at Greenback;
Oakdale at Harriman;
Farragut at Fulton;
South-Doyle at Carter;
Cumberland Gap at Union County.
The Anderson County Lady Mav volleyball team will open play at the AA State Tournament Tuesday morning at 9:30 am CDT (10:30 am EDT) against Hume-Fogg at Rockvale High School in Murfreesboro.
Ahead of their quarterfinal match-up, you may have seen a couple of celebrities wishing the team well over the weekend as both wrestling legend Ric Flair and Tennessee basketball’s John “Fulkie” Fulkerson recorded videos congratulating AC on a successful season and wishing them good luck in Murfreesboro.
This is Anderson County’s 17th appearance in the state tournament, and their third straight. The Lady Mavs were runners-up a year ago and look to take the next step and claim their second state championship this week, and it all begins Tuesday morning against Hume-Fogg in each team’s opener in the double-elimination tournament.