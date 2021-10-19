Little Ponderosa, LaFollette announce Halloween events

The Little Ponderosa Zoo & Rescue in Clinton will hold the second weekend of their Trick or Treat Fundraising event this weekend, Friday and Saturday—October 22nd and 23rd—from 6 to 8 pm each night.

Pre-order tickets this week for a discount of $6 a person as well as discounts on feed and pony rides.

Call 865-457-5536 or visit www.littleponderosazoo.com for more information, or to order your tickets today.

The city of LaFollette has announced its inaugural “Seargeant’s Park in the Dark Trick or Treat Festival.”

Local organizations and city departments will be set up in themed booths wearing costumes and handing out candy from 6 to 8 pm on Friday, October 29th.