Little Ponderosa, LaFollette announce Halloween events

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 6 Views

The Little Ponderosa Zoo & Rescue in Clinton will hold the second weekend of their Trick or Treat Fundraising event this weekend, Friday and Saturday—October 22nd and 23rd—from 6 to 8 pm each night.

Pre-order tickets this week for a discount of $6 a person as well as discounts on feed and pony rides. 

Call 865-457-5536 or visit www.littleponderosazoo.com for more information, or to order your tickets today.

The city of LaFollette has announced its inaugural “Seargeant’s Park in the Dark Trick or Treat Festival.” 

Local organizations and city departments will be set up in themed booths wearing costumes and handing out candy from 6 to 8 pm on Friday, October 29th

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

10 digits to make a phone call starting Sunday

Beginning this Sunday, October 24, all phone calls made in the 865 area code will …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.