Linda Ruth Thompson, age 73 of Rockwood

Linda Ruth Thompson, age 73 of Rockwood, TN passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at West Hills Hospice in Knoxville after six years of a hard-fought and courageous battle with cancer.  She was also a member of the Rockwood United Methodist Church.

She was born on October 7, 1947, to the late Wade K. and Velma Ruth Holloway Smith in Forrest City, Arkansas.  Linda was a successful and popular hairdresser in Oak Ridge for 40 plus years and former owner of Vogue Hair Designs.  Throughout her life, she was not only a very great cook, but she was also an accomplished baker of imaginative wedding and birthday cakes for friends and family.  She enjoyed crafting and crocheting with her sister nieces.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers, Wade Kay Smith, James L. Smith, Robert D. Smith; sisters, Fern Bunch and Mardis Jones.

Linda is survived by loving husband of 30 years Thomas (Tommy) Thompson; daughter, Suzette Nolan; son, Eric Nolan (Kelsey Hall); sister, Joy Stoker; special nieces, Phyllis Raines (Benny), Brenda Hicks (Terry), Judy Sharp (Randall); several nieces and nephew and great-nieces and nephews; her very special friends Martha Gullett and Ginger Stout; special neighbors Linda Stein and Carson Lockman. 

Special thanks to Dr. Gharavi and staff of East Tennessee Cancer Center, Amedysis Hospice and staff, and West Hills Hospice and staff. 

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.  In lieu of flowers make contributions to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital of Memphis, TN.

