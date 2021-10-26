Lillie Mae Roldan, age 80 of Briceville, TN passed away on Monday, October 24, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak, TN. Her biggest accomplishment were her kids and was proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She took pride in her home and loved flowers. Lillie was proud of the 32 years that she worked at Modine.

Lillie is preceded in death by her parents, Albert Glee and Emma Lee Burris; brothers, James Clayton Burris, and Alvin (Chank) Burris; and her sister, Evelyn Hayes.

Lillie is survived by her son, Johnnie Keith Roldan (Tonya) of Briceville, TN; daughter, Emma Delana Roldan Thompson of Charleston, SC.; beloved ex-husband, Carmelo Roldan; brothers, Johnny Burris of Holt Summit, Missouri, and Albert Burris Jr (Vickie) of Rocky Top, TN; grandchildren, Jakob Moore, Christina Leinart Caban (Adam), Tallen Roldan, and Louisa Roldan; great-grandchildren, Zander Moore Scott, and Veda Nichole Caban; special friend, Mary Patterson of Mt. Carmel, TN. She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Lillie’s family will receive her friends on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with her funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm with Danny Lawson officiating. Family and friends will meet at Burris Cemetery in Briceville, TN on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 11:00 am for her interment. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

