Lewallen Bridge Replacement update

The City of Clinton’s Project Coordinator on the Lewallen Bridge Replacement Project, Lynn Murphy, passed along the latest updates from contractor Blalock to city leaders and also shared them with WYSH.

In the update, citing Blalock, Murphy says that the street light electrical contractors completed the burial of conduit and wire to supply the lights on the northbound side of the new bridge and that the installation of new light poles is continuing. Construction for the electrical service meter base and cabinet should begin soon. All other utility contractors installing buried lines have completed their work, according to Tuesday’s update.

Work on the guardrails began on Monday and the sub-contractor in charge of that part of the project says that “about one dry day is needed to finish.”

Sidewalk concrete was started on Tuesday, and officials said that once the guard rail installer is finished and dry weather is present, the rest of the sidewalk work will need about three days to finish the northbound side.

Temporary, taped pavement markings for both north and southbound lanes on the concrete bridge deck have been installed.

Work the rest of this week will depend on the amount of rain we receive, and forecasters are currently calling for rain over the next three days. The work is being done in preparation for the paving contractor, Rogers Group, to get started.

Night work on the paving portion of the project is scheduled to begin at 7:00 Sunday, October 10th, and officials say to expect traffic lane shifts and delays while flagging operations are in place. Flagging will end and traffic lanes should return to normal by 6:00 a.m. Monday.

Asphalt milling and paving will continue during the day on Monday, and on Tuesday, night work will once again be performed, with lane shifts, flaggers present, and traffic delays expected, beginning at 7 pm.

By Wednesday the 13th at 6:00 am, night operations will end and two northbound lanes of Clinch Avenue could be ready to shift to the new bridge. The two lanes will widen to three lanes as motorists approach the intersection with Seivers Boulevard. Adjustments to the traffic signal heads for the northbound traffic SR 61 intersection will control one exclusive left-turn lane heading west toward Oak Ridge, one lane that continues onto South Main Street, and one exclusive right turn lane east toward Norris.

If all goes as planned and weather and the availability of sub-contractors cooperate, Blalock says that southbound traffic could be switched to the new bridge span by the end of the workday Wednesday.

During this first phase of temporary lane arrangements, there will be no center dividing buffer lane and no bike lanes.

The project began in 2018 and was originally scheduled for completion on August 31st, 2021.