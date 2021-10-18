Judge pauses indefinite leave for those who seek vaccine exemptions

Jim Harris 43 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 10 Views

A federal judge has temporarily limited the ability for UT-Battelle to place Oak Ridge National Laboratory employees who receive exemptions to a COVID-19 vaccine requirement on unpaid leave. 

US District Judge Charles Atchley issued the temporary restraining order Friday in Knoxville, barring UT-Battelle, which operates ORNL for the Department of Energy, from placing employees on indefinite unpaid leave or firing them after they receive a religious or medical accommodation to the vaccine.

Six employees at ORNL have filed a class-action lawsuit against UT-Battelle over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The lawsuit claims that instead of complying with both the Civil Rights Act and the American Disabilities Act, UT-Battelle responded by informing employees who requested an exemption that they would be effectively terminated.

UT-Battelle has responded by saying that the leave will last 60 days with health benefits intact, and will be re-evaluated at that time.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Inmate sentenced to additional time in attack on corrections officer

An inmate at the Morgan County Correctional Complex was sentenced Friday on his conviction earlier …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.