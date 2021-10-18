Judge pauses indefinite leave for those who seek vaccine exemptions

A federal judge has temporarily limited the ability for UT-Battelle to place Oak Ridge National Laboratory employees who receive exemptions to a COVID-19 vaccine requirement on unpaid leave.

US District Judge Charles Atchley issued the temporary restraining order Friday in Knoxville, barring UT-Battelle, which operates ORNL for the Department of Energy, from placing employees on indefinite unpaid leave or firing them after they receive a religious or medical accommodation to the vaccine.

Six employees at ORNL have filed a class-action lawsuit against UT-Battelle over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The lawsuit claims that instead of complying with both the Civil Rights Act and the American Disabilities Act, UT-Battelle responded by informing employees who requested an exemption that they would be effectively terminated.

UT-Battelle has responded by saying that the leave will last 60 days with health benefits intact, and will be re-evaluated at that time.