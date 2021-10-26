Joy Vay Butler, age 60 of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at her home.

She was born on November 21, 1960, in Anderson County. She had many talents: coal mining, upholstery, singing, HP at the K-25 plant. Joy enjoyed riding horses and motorcycles, watching her sons drag race, and spending time with her family.

Joy was preceded in death by her parents, LB and Betty Mullins; mother-in-law, Jeanette Britt.

She is survived by her husband, David Butler; children, Scott Butler and wife Jessica, Natasha McLemore and husband Shaun; brother, Hank Mullins; sister, Debra Derrick and husband Charles; grandchildren, Madilyn McLemore, Jesse Roberts, Charlee Bailey, Kelsea Potter, and Amber Daugherty; great-grandchildren, Raylee Golden, Billy, and Brianna Bailey, Garrett and Justin Daugherty; special friends and extended family members including Jordan and Jon Lee and their kids: Jaylyn and Jace, Tara Mullins, Stephen, and Amber Dunn and their kids: Gage, Jayleigh, and Alena.

Visitation will be from 6-7 pm on Friday, October 29, 2021, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will begin at 7 pm with Bro. David Johnson and Pastor Luke Kidwell officiating.

Joy had a special place in her heart for St. Judes and Children’s Hospital. Please send a donation in honor of Joy in lieu of flowers.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home