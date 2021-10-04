Josie Hightower, age 68, of Clinton

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 26 Views

Josie Hightower, age 68, of Clinton, passed away on September 29, 2021. She was born December 02, 1952 to the late Oscar and Cora Phillips Copper in Briceville, TN.  Josie was a member of Clinton Church of God where she loved her church family. In addition to her parents, Josie is preceded in death by, brothers, Roger Cooper, Benny Cooper; sister, Sharon Cooper; nephew, James Boshears; niece, Miranda Boshears.

Survived by:
Daughter, Connie Hightower; sisters, Shirley Martin and Debbie Cooper; brother, Tommy Cooper. Also by Adam and Susie Martin, Jackie Martin, Tim Martin, Jerri, and Tim Hawkins and family, Sherman & Amanda Cooper and family; Misty Turner, Melissa Fore and Family, Tina Cooper Vanoosterbrugger and Jerry, Michael Welch and a host of other family as our family continues to grow.

The family will plan a memorial service at a later date. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Bertha D. Courtney, age 85, of Clinton

Bertha D. Courtney, age 85, passed away at her home in Clinton, TN on Monday, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.