Jolene Marie Robertson, age 44, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Park West Medical Center in Knoxville. She was born on August 30, 1977, in Calvert County, Maryland. She married the love of her life on September 8, 2001, right before the bombing of the World Trade Center. Jolene was a member of Potters House Fellowship and loved attending as long as her health permitted. She worked several years at Roane Medical Center, in the Housekeeping Department. She loved playing with her grandson and treasured time spent with her family.

Survivors

Loving Husband of 20 years Bryan Robertson of Kingston

Children Anthony Robertson & wife, Cassy of LaFollette

Dylan Robertson of Kingston

Nicole Robertson of Kingston

Grandson Jaxson Robertson of LaFollette

Sister Stacey Clerkin & husband, Rob of Hubert, NC

Several in-laws, nieces, nephews, extended family members, and many special friends who will miss her very much.

The family will receive friends 12:00 – 2:00 pm, Friday, October 29, 2021, at Potters House Fellowship with funeral service following at 2:00 pm, in the sanctuary with Rev. Kyle Beverly officiating. Interment will follow the service at Oak Grove Cemetery. Those wishing to sign the register book can do so online at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.