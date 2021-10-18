Inmate sentenced to additional time in attack on corrections officer

An inmate at the Morgan County Correctional Complex was sentenced Friday on his conviction earlier this year on charges connected to a brutal attack on a corrections officer.

Ninth District Attorney General Russell Johnson announced Friday that Jovan Crawford had been sentenced to an additional eight years in the custody of the state Department of Correction in connection to an incident that occurred on September 12th, 2019. In that instance, Crawford—who was already serving a sentence for aggravated assault, aggravated assault while acting in concert with two or more, and attempted second-degree murder—attacked the corrections officer after the guard tried to prevent him from cutting through the staff dining room door to the kitchen.

Crawford beat the guard into unconsciousness and left him with injuries serious enough that the officer had to be flown to UT Medical Center for treatment. The officer was in the ICU for several days, according to prosecutors, who added that the injuries sustained by the corrections officer “continue to persist and he was still not able to return to work at the time of the trial on June 10, 2021.”

It remains unclear if the officer has been able to return to duty since that time.

Crawford originally had a release date sometime in 2027, but on Friday, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Wicks to eight years “to serve consecutive to his current Tennessee Department of Corrections sentence to be served at 35% by law for the conviction of Aggravated Assault.”