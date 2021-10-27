IDs released in fatal Monday crash

Tuesday, Clinton Police identified the two people killed in a single-vehicle accident early Monday morning.

In all, there were eight people—the driver and seven passengers—aboard the 15-passenger van when it left the roadway and rolled over after exiting I-75 North at the Norris/Clinton exit just after 5:30 am Monday.

The driver, 56-year-old Cory Caldwell, and one of the passengers identified as 34-year-old Lahonna D. Charles, both died at the scene.

Six other people were injured and transported to area hospitals for treatment.

We are still awaiting the final accident report from the Clinton Police Department and will pass along more information on Monday’s tragic accident as it becomes available.