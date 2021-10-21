HSFB Week 10

(Thursday)  Catholic at Powell; (Friday)  Clinton at Gibbs, with coverage on WYSH beginning at 6:30 pm with the Eye Center Pregame Show and continuing with kickoff at 7:00 on Fox & Farley Friday Night Football;  Anderson County at Bearden; Coalfield at Oliver Springs (OEB Law Game of the Week, BBB-TV); Dobyns-Bennett at Oak Ridge; Sevier County at Campbell County; Stone Memorial at Kingston; Sunbright at Wartburg; McMinn Central at Rockwood; West at Maryville; Halls at Central; Lenoir City at Heritage; Midway at Greenback; Oakdale at Harriman; Farragut at Fulton; South-Doyle at Carter; and Cumberland Gap at Union County.

