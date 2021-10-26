HSFB Week 10 polls

The Associated Press high school football polls for Week 10 were released on Monday.

In Class 6A, Maryville is still #2 and will host #7 Bradley Central on Friday.  Dobyns-Bennett moved into the top 10 after its road win at Oak Ridge last week.

In Class 5A, despite being shut out by Maryville, 35-0, West maintained its hold on the #1 spot, with Powell at #3, and Central has worked its way back to #4.  Central and West play Friday.

In Class 3A, Alcoa continues to hold the top spot with Loudon falling to #4 and Kingston falling to #7.  Loudon and Kingston play each other in Kingston Friday for the regular season Region 3 3A championship on your OEB Law Game of the Week on BBB-TV.

