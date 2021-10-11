HSFB scores, schedule

SCORES WEEK 8
Clinton 46 Lenoir City 27…
Anderson County 19 Gibbs 6: Gavin Noe rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns as Anderson County won its fifth straight regular-season championship…
Greeneville 35 Oak Ridge 9: Oak Ridge falls to 2-5…
Wartburg 19 Jellico 14…
Oliver Springs 42 Sunbright 0…
Powell 40 Campbell County 7…
Halls 35 Karns 14…
Midway 33 Harriman 6…
Carter 24 Morristown West 19…
Coalfield 49 Greenback 0…
Union County 36 Sullivan East 14…
Oakdale 1 Cosby 0 (COVID win)…
South Pittsburg 42 Austin-East 0.
WEEK 9 SCHEDULE
(Thursday) Oak Ridge at Karns…Gatlinburg-Pittman at Northview Academy…
(Friday) Oliver Springs at Oakdale…Greenback at Harriman…Rockwood at Wartburg…Midway at Sunbright…Fulton at Scott…Maryville at Hardin Valley…Gibbs at York Institute…Union County at Alcoa…Signal Mountain at Kingston.