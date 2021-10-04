HSFB scores, schedule

SCOREBOARD WEEK 7

Campbell County 14 Clinton 6…Powell 38 Oak Ridge 7…Karns 28 Lenoir City 21…Coalfield 41 Midway 34…Harriman 14 Oliver Springs 6…Oakdale 42 Sunbright 6…Rockwood 24 Oneida 13…Gibbs 49 Scott County 19…Sevier County 34 Halls 28…Central 69 Cocke County 0…Maryville 42 Cleveland 7…Alcoa 38 Cookeville 0…West 56 Heritage 6…Farragut 49 Hardin Valley 3…Austin-East 20 Union County 8…York Institute 49 Wartburg 0…South-Doyle 43 Fulton 21.

SCHEDULE WEEK 8

(Thursday)  Central at South-Doyle…(Friday)  Clinton at Lenoir City (WYSH)…Anderson County at Gibbs…Oak Ridge at Greeneville… Oliver Springs at Sunbright…Wartburg at Jellico…Powell at Campbell County…Oakdale at Cosby…Greenback at Coalfield…Karns at Halls…Harriman at Midway…Clay County at Scott…Sullivan East at Union County…Austin-East at South Pittsburg.

