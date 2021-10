The Associated Press high school football polls for Tennessee were released Monday following the conclusion of Week 9.

In Class 6A, Maryville remains firmly ensconced at #2, behind top-ranked Oakland.

In Class 5A, West holds the top spot, Powell is #3 and Central has climbed back to #5.

In Class 3A, Alcoa remains #1, with Loudon at #2, and Kingston at #7.