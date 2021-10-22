Howl-O-Ween to benefit Anderson Animal Shelter

Jim Harris

(AC Government press release)  Dress up your pup in his or her best costume for the inaugural Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest presented by the Anderson County Animal Shelter and the County Mayor’s Office.

The dog costume contest will begin at 11 am Saturday, October 30, at PetSmart, 203 Main Street in Oak Ridge. Registration for the contest will begin at 10:15 a.m. under the tent in the parking lot.

Costume contest categories are Most Creative Costume; Most Hilarious Costume; Best Owner/Handler Look-Alike; Best Child & Pet. Winners in each category will compete in Best of Show. Award prizes are sponsored by Madison Insurance Group (MIG), JD’s Realty & Auction, Anderson County Trustee Regina Copeland, and County Mayor Terry Frank.

In addition to the dog costume contest, volunteers from Slumdog Rescue Crew and B.A.R.K. (Bettering Animal Rescue in the Knoxville area) will be at the event to dress up adoptable dogs from the Anderson County Animal Shelter.

There is no entry fee for the contest. Citizens are invited to participate, watch the fun, or meet adoptable dogs from the shelter.

For contest details and rules, visit online at the Anderson County Animal Shelter page on Facebook.

