Herbie Carroll, 67, of New River

Herbie Carroll of New River, age 67, passed away, October 2, 2021, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. Herbie was born in Anderson County on September 28, 1954. He lived most of his life in the New River Community.

He was a coal miner for over 18 years and worked at Tri-County Tires for many years. Herbie was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, he loved to sing, travel, four-wheeling, playing with his dogs, and spending time with his family and friends.

To say the least, Herbie was loved by all and he loved all.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Sammie and Hazel Carroll; by sisters, Rozella Carroll and Medella Lowe; by brothers, James Carroll, Houston Carroll, and Willie Carroll; by sister-in-law, Joyce Smith; by brothers-in-law, Reafus Bunch and Ed Lowe; by mother-in-law, Elzona Hamilton.

Herbie is survived by his wife of 24 years, Teresa Carroll; by daughter, Kaylee Sand of New River; by brother, Dolphus Carroll and wife Sue of Wartburg; by sister, Omer Bunch of Stephens; by brother-in-law, Dennis Nelson; by sisters-in law, Fredia Carroll, Joyce Carroll, Melanie Walters and nephew Preston Walters; by fur baby’s Addison Carroll loving dog; also by nieces, nephews, extended family and to many special friends to name them all.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 6, 2021 between the hours of 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service to be held at 7:00 pm in the chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Gary Armes and Rev. Archie Seiber officiating. Graveside service will be held Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Noon at Phillips Cemetery in the New River Community. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Carroll family. www.sharpfh.com