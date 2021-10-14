Helen Melba Lawson, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, in Oak Ridge, TN. Helen was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She will be remembered for her generosity to others.

Helen is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Melba McCallister; her husband, Dale Lawson; brothers, Duane and Dwight McCallister; and sister, Ruth Campbell.

She is survived by her sons, Randy Lawson (Crystal) of Knoxville, TN, Brian Lawson (Holly) of Cincinnati, OH; daughters, Cara Smith of Clinton, TN, Sharon Brooks (Dean) of Myrtle Beach, SC; brother, Douglas McCallister (Tippi) of Monterey, TN. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

The family welcomes friends to join them for a graveside service at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top, TN on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 1:00 p.m.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.