Heather Lynn Bellow, age 47

Heather Lynn Bellow, age 47, passed away at Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville, TN on October 19, 2021.  She spent most of her time taking care of her family and loved spending time with her nieces and nephews.  Heather was of the Christian faith. 

She is preceded in death by her mother, Pamela Holladay and grandfather, Rex Rucker

She is survived by her Father, Charles Graham of Wasilla, AK; son, Chase Bellow of Knoxville, TN; daughter, Breanna Graham of Clinton, TN; grandmother, Anna Rucker of Clinton, TN; brothers, Joshua Holladay of Clinton, TN, Shawn Holladay of Clinton, TN; sister, Shannon Holladay of Rocky Top, TN; several aunts and nieces and nephews.

The family will have a private graveside service.  

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, TN, is in charge of all arrangements.

