Hargett touts the ‘Safe at Home’ initiative as Domestic Violence Awareness Month begins

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 8 Views

(TN Secretary of State press release)  At the beginning of October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Secretary of State Tre Hargett reminds Tennesseans about Safe at Home, the free statewide address confidentiality program for anyone who has experienced domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, or any sexual offense.

Safe at Home prevents abusers from locating their victims through public records by providing approved applicants a substitute address that may be used for legal purposes, including voter registration and government services such as a driver’s license and access to assistance programs.

Under current Tennessee law, most state and local government records are available for public review. These public records, which include identifying information, make it easy for abusers to track and find their victims.

The first step to participate in Safe at Home is to complete an application with one of our partner agencies. Safe at Home has partner agencies serving all 95 counties in Tennessee.  Safe at Home partner agencies includes state and local agencies and nonprofit organizations that provide counseling and shelter services to victims of domestic abuse and other crimes. There is no cost to participate.

Each partner agency has certified application assistants to guide participants through enrollment. A list of partnering agencies is available on our website SafeAtHomeTN.com.

For more information about the Safe at Home program, participant eligibility or becoming a partner agency, visit SafeAtHomeTN.com or call 615-253-3043.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Smith & Wesson to move HQ, other operations to Maryville

(TDEC press release)  Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.