Halloween events spread out later this month

There are several Halloween events taking place in the days leading up to October 31st.

The Clinton Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting the 3rd Annual Trick or Treat Festival at Clinton Community Center on Sunday, October 24th from 2 to 5 pm. Vendors will be handing out candy as well as a few events. Clinton Police Department will have a shooting range simulator, where attendees can test their aim against virtual zombies.

Mobile Tactics will be in the Club Room and have their Dart Battle set-up, and Backyard Bouncers will have inflatables for attendees.

865Axe Throwing will have their trailers set up for you to practice your axe-throwing skills.

You can find out more by visiting http://www.clintontn.net/Events/trickorteat2020.htm.

The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department will host the 2021 Citywide Halloween Event (Monster Mash Bash) on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m.

This year’s event will be a literal “walk in the park” beginning between the Oak Ridge Civic Center and the Senior Center on the west side parking area and looping through the Oak Ridge Civic Center Plaza back to the west parking lot.

Event participants will be able to enjoy Halloween scenes, and children ages 4 years to 4th grade will receive treats throughout the park trail and may participate in a stamped scavenger hunt. All families wishing to attend this free event will need to register at Eventbrite.com to help ensure there are enough treats and goodies to go around.

For more information about this and other events, visit the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks website at www.orrecparks.oakridgetn.gov/.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has also announced it will hold its annual Trunk-or-Treat event on Saturday, October 30th from 5 to 8 pm in the parking lot of their headquarters in Jacksboro.

In Norris, the inaugural Halloween Trail will be held from 4 to 6 pm on Saturday, October 30th, and you can find more information by searching for the “Norris Recreation Commission” on Facebook.