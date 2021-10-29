Ground broken on new emergency training center

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 14 Views

(Press release)  Officials broke ground on Oct. 28 on the Oak Ridge Enhanced Technology and Training Center (ORETTC), a novel federal and state-funded concept to provide first responder training and technology demonstrations.

Kasia Mendelsohn, Acting Deputy Administrator for Defense Nuclear Nonproliferation of the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA), was joined by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and senior managers from the Y-12 National Security Complex and NNSA to kick off construction. 

“A key NNSA nonproliferation mission is ensuring that nuclear and radioactive material is protected from use in an act of terror,” said Mendelsohn. “This facility allows us to integrate more state-of-the-art technology into our training and gives us room to expand our efforts in other areas.” 

Once ready for service – expected in 2023 – ORETTC will be home to the Simulated Nuclear and Radiological Activities Facility, which will train those responsible for safeguarding nuclear and radioactive material with the latest nuclear security, detection, and nonproliferation technologies. That same facility will also train first responders and other experts in nuclear operations, safeguards, cyber, and emergency response. 

“The Oak Ridge Enhanced Technology Training Center creates yet another opportunity for Tennessee to be a global leader in nuclear energy,” said Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee. “We look forward to welcoming first responders and experts to this new space and pioneering best practices for nuclear safety.”

The ORETTC also will include Tennessee’s Emergency Response Training Facility, which is being funded by the state and developed by Roane County and will provide first-responder training for state and local personnel. It will have full-time teaching staff offices, augmented reality and virtual reality rooms, as well as traditional classrooms.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

New Netflix show with Clinton ties to premiere downtown Nov. 9

Historic Downtown Clinton and JD’s Auctions are teaming up to premiere the new Netflix show …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.