Gaye D. Carden, age 76, of Clinton

Gaye D. Carden, age 76, passed away at her home in Clinton, TN on Thursday, October 7, 2021. Gaye lived in Nickelsville, VA but was born in Kingsport, TN. While in college, Gaye took the civil service test and achieved the highest score possible and shortly afterward was offered a job in D.C. in the Department of Interior. Gaye moved to Atlanta, GA after working in D.C. While in Atlanta, Gaye worked for the Georgia Department of Interior and was the Legislative Assistant to the Georgia General Assembly. She also served as an Assistant to former President Jimmy Carter while he was the Governor of Georgia. In 1975, Gaye returned to TN and began working for Tennessee Valley Authority in 1978, which is where she retired from in 2000. Of all of her government service, she was most proud of her time at TVA which is where she developed many close friendships that bonded into family. After the death of her second child, she returned to work part-time at the Anderson County Courthouse. While at the Courthouse, she worked for former Trustee Rodney Archer, former County Mayor Rex Lynch, and County Mayor Terry Frank. Gaye also worked for Clinton Utilities Board and taught night classes at the Anderson County Career and Technical Center (Vocational School). Gaye has a lifetime of experience devoted to public service, and she had a Christian humility. Out of all of her accomplishments, she was the proudest of the many friendships that she developed along her journey.

Gaye is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Rita Dougherty; son, Ralph Jackson; daughter, Lori Carden; and sister, Faye Wilson.

She is survived by her husband, Ellis Carden; her son, Jeff Jackson; former daughters-in-law, Sue Jackson Harness and Stacey Jackson Schultz; brother, Mitch Doughtery and wife Denise of Rocky Top, TN; sister, Joy Dabney of Clinton, TN; grandchildren, Nathan Jackson, and wife Jessica, Cole Jackson (Jennifer), Kristina Knight, and Logan Jackson; great-grandchildren, Molly Jackson, and Blu Sky Knight; she is survived by her friend of 65 years, Sandy Chlebourn, and other special friends Nancy Breeding, Liz Donaldson, and Lee Boggs.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Wolf Baptist Church in Heiskell, TN. The funeral service will begin at 3:00 p.m. with Rev Jeff Hawkins and Rev. Darrell Griffis officiating. The interment will follow directly after the funeral service at Wolf Valley Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Danny Light officiating.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.