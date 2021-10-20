Flu, COVID vaccines available during Saturday event

This Saturday, October 23rd, there will be a free vaccination event in Oak Ridge. 

Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Oak Ridge, the Oak Ridge Senior Center, and the St. Mary’s chapter of the Knights of Columbus, the event will be held at Munsey’s Pharmacy at 106 Administration Road in Oak Ridge, next to the Post Office. 

Between 8 am and 12 noon on Saturday, anyone ages 18 and up who is immunocompromised or suffers from chronic health problems, as well as all area senior citizens, can receive their first or second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, or get a COVID booster shot.  In addition, the flu vaccine, in both regular and high doses for seniors, can be administered during Saturday’s clinic.  Organizers say that both can be given at the same time.

This will be a drive-in clinic in the parking lot of Munsey’s Pharmacy and organizers ask that you pre-register if possible.  You can get more information or pre-register, by calling Munsey’s at 865-483-8429, or the Oak Ridge Senior Center at 865-425-3999. 

