Florence Edith Phillips, age 93, of Harriman

Florence Edith Phillips, age 93, a resident of Harriman, passed away October 5, 2021.

Mrs. Phillips was born on the 3rd day of November 1927 in Roane County where she had continued to live throughout her life.

She was a homemaker, a mother, a grandmother, a great grandmother, and a great-great-grandmother.

Florence was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Amanda Ridinger Turpin; by a son Roy Paris Phillips; daughters Geneva Ray & Dora Mae Jones; grandson Brent Carroll; sister Elizabeth Tuck; and by brothers Ed Bennett, Frank, Charlie, W.A., and J.P. Turpin.

She is survived by daughters Connie Wheaton and husband Leon and Debbie Carroll and husband Glenn all of Harriman; grandchildren James, David, Melissa, Amanda, Quintana, Travis, Michelle, Roi, and many great & great-great-grandchildren; special friend Manuel Telliz.

The family will receive friends Friday, October 8, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Premier Sharp Funeral Home Chapel with a service to follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Wayne Morgan officiating.

A graveside will be held at Jonesville Cemetery on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 11:00 AM.

