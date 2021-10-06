Edward “Eddie” Wyres, age 64 of Andersonville

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 38 Views

Edward “Eddie” Wyres, age 64 of Andersonville went home to be with his heavenly father on Monday, October 4, 2021.  Eddie was currently a truck driver for Food Lion and was born February 27, 1957, in Ewing, VA.  Throughout his life, he loved working in his yard, gardening, canning, and working on home projects.  Eddie will be remembered for his hard work and love for life! He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by his family and friends 

He is survived by his wife, children, mother, stepfather, and host of other family and friends 

The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00 pm, Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with services to follow in the chapel.  His graveside will immediately follow at Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Linda Ruth Thompson, age 73 of Rockwood

Linda Ruth Thompson, age 73 of Rockwood, TN passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.