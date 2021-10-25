Dragons return from bye with hard-fought 31-28 win at Gibbs

Friday night, the Clinton Dragons returned from their bye week with a 31-28 victory over Gibbs. With the non-Region win, Clinton improved to 5-4 heading into the final game of the season, a Region affair with Karns on Friday. If the Dragons can handle the Beavers on Friday, they will secure their first winning record since the 2014 season, even though they will miss the 5A playoffs this year.

Both offenses cranked it up early on Friday, with Clinton striking first on a seven-yard Chauncey Felts touchdown run, capped off by a Ryan Bradley extra point that made it 7-0. Gibbs answered on their first possession with a 40-yard run by Boone McAmis, and tied it on a Benji Angola extra point. The Dragons scored again with 3:29 to play in the first quarter on a Joshuah Keith one-yard sneak and a Keith-to-Dodi Truss 36 yard scoring pass with 1:45 to play in the opening period. Neither extra point attempt was successful leaving the Dragons with a 19-7 lead after one.

The only points in the second quarter came off the foot of Angola, as he connected on field goals of 30 yards and 42 yards, the latter of which came as time expired, and Clinton led, 19-13.

Gibbs took the lead for the first time in the game on a 15-yard run by Bryson Palmer, and the extra point, which made it 20-19.

Early in the fourth quarter though, the Dragons’ defense, which has been opportunistic all season long, forced a fumble on a Gibbs run, as Andy King tore the ball out of the ball carrier’s arms and returned it 84 yards for a touchdown and a lead that Clinton would never relinquish. An unsuccessful two-point conversion left the score, 25-20. Clinton added to its lead with 5:28 to play when Connor Moody scored on a 32-yard run, and Gibbs could get no closer than 31-28 after getting an 18-yard scoring run from Nathan Butler.

Individual standouts from a gritty team effort included Felts, who ran for 92 yards on 11 carries; Moody, who rushed for 60 yards on 7 carries; Keith, who went 10-of-16 for 196 yards, the TD and an interception; and Braylon Taylor, who led CHS in receiving with 89 yards on four receptions.

Box score by Dan McWilliams

Clinton 19-0-0-12—31

Gibbs. 7-6-7- 8—28

Scoring

Clinton—Chauncey Felts 7 run (Ryan Bradley kick), 9:56, 1st

Gibbs—Boone McAmis 40 run (Benji Angola kick), 7:13, 1st

Clinton—Joshuah Keith 1 run (kick failed), 3:29, 1st

Clinton—Rodayvien Truss 36 pass from Keith (run failed), 1:45, 1st

Gibbs—FG Angola 30, 1:23, 2nd

Gibbs—FG Angola 42, 0:00, 2nd

Gibbs—Bryson Palmer 15 run (Angola kick), 7:30, 3rd

Clinton—Andy King 84 fumble return (run failed), 9:07, 4th

Clinton—Connor Moody 32 run (kick blocked), 5:28, 4th

Gibbs—Nathan Butler 18 run (Butler pass from Palmer), 3:21, 4th

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 18, Gibbs 18

Rushes-yards: Clinton 39-182, Gibbs 47-221

Passing yards: Clinton 196, Gibbs 99

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 10-17-1, Gibbs 11-23-0

Total plays-yards: Clinton 56-378, Gibbs 70-320

Punts-avg: Clinton 3-29.3, Gibbs 3-23.7

Return yardage: Clinton 137, Gibbs 158

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 2-13, Gibbs 0-0

Penalties-yards: Clinton 6-74, Gibbs 11-103

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 1-0, Gibbs 4-2

Time of possession: Clinton 23:02, Gibbs 24:58

Time of game: 2 hours, 48 minutes

Individual stats

Rushes – yards–Clinton: Felts 11-92 (TD), Moody 7-60 (TD), Keith 9-18 (TD), Erreese King 7-14, Truss 2-7, Braylon Taylor 1-minus 1, A. King 1-minus 4, Team 1-minus 4; Gibbs: Butler 15-93 (TD), McAmis 9-54 (TD), Palmer 15-46 (TD), Sylas Williams 6-22, Eli Hubbs 2-6

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)–Clinton: Keith 10-16-1 196 (TD), Team 0-1-0 0; Gibbs: Palmer 11-23-0 99

Receptions – yards–Clinton: B. Taylor 4-89, Trace Thackerson 3-45, Truss 2-54 (TD), Teegan Bolinger 1-8; Gibbs: Williams 4-31, Ethan Coppinger 2-28, Bryson Walker 2-26, Hubbs 2-13, Butler 1-1

Punting – total yards – average–Clinton: Barrett Maddox 3-88-29.3; Gibbs: Walker 3-71-23.7

Kickoff returns – yards–Clinton: Truss 3-35, Derek Bean 1-18; Gibbs: Williams 4-83, McAmis 1-27

Punt returns – yards–Clinton: none; Gibbs: McAmis 1-27, Williams 1-5

Interceptions – yards returned–Clinton: none; Gibbs: Wyatt West 1-16

Fumbles – yards returned–Clinton: A. King 1-84 (TD); Gibbs: none

Fumble recoveries–Clinton: A. King, Brandon Hollifield; Gibbs: none

Sacks – yards–Clinton: none; Gibbs: Tarice McKinney 1-10, West 1-3